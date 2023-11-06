Students Of TASUED Protest Over School Fees Hike

Students of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, convened at the university’s grounds on Monday to demonstrate against the newly announced increase in tuition fees for the forthcoming 2023–2024 academic year.

The school administration increased the tuition on Monday from N76,500 to N230,000 for new students enrolling in education courses and from N76,500 to N180,000 for returning students.

The school fees were raised from N80,500 and N90,500 to N240,000 for new students enrolled in pure courses, and from N80,500 and N90,500 to N190,000 for returning students.

Students’ concerns over this trend have sparked a widespread protest. With signs and leaf stems in hand, students have walked to the streets and are gathered around the University Academic Building, the Directorate of Students’ Affairs Building, and the Main Gate, among other places. Their goal is to express how deeply they disagree with the suggested rise in school fees.

The management team’s choice has drawn harsh criticism from the students, who described it as barbaric. The management team, according to the students, neglected to consider the nation’s current state of affairs as well as the possible repercussions of their decisions.

A statement released by the Students’ Union states that,“ Our attention has been drawn to the university’s decision to increase our school fees on the portal. We firmly believe that this fee increment is unjust and places an unnecessary burden on students”.

“Education is a right, and it should be accessible to all. We want to assure you that we are actively working to address this issue. We will engage in communication with the university management to express our concerns and negotiate for a fair and affordable education.

“Meanwhile, we encourage each one of you to stand together and say No to this fee increment. We must unite as a strong and collective voice to make our concerns heard.”

The demonstration is intended to convey a clear message to the university administration, according to Students’ Union President Akinjetan Emmanuel.

“We refuse to accept this burden on our shoulders. It is crucial that we continue to raise our voices and make our concerns heard. By participating in the protest, we are advocating for a fair and affordable education,” he said.