Students Of Quickteller UTME Prep Classes Ace Exams

May 31, 20220583

The results for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are out and a number of these students who participated in the virtual classes organised by Quickteller, a leading consumer digital payments platform powered by Interswitch, scored above average.

Recall that before the examinations, Quickteller organised preparatory classes for interested students to help boost their scores in the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB). And now, these students have excelled in the examination.

Among the students who took part in the classes was Adeyemi Solomon, who scored a high 305 points out of the overall score of 400. Other students scored above the minimum cutoff point of 150, as set by the exam body. 

Other high-scoring students are Jariat, 292; Oke Oluwabusayo, 285; Odumosu Emilian Abosede, 266; Adesanya Grace Odunayo, 261; among many others. This points to the importance of such coaching arrangements facilitated by Quickteller and its Partners, supporting these students on their journeys to the next phase of their academic lives.

To admit these students into these preparatory classes that were freely provided, students were required to purchase their JAMB e-PINs on all Interswitch-enabled platforms such as Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), and Interswitch Webpay on JAMB’s website.

Students who partook in the virtual classes were given lessons in subjects including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Literature-in-English, Economics, Accounting, Government, and Commerce by seasoned teachers across the six geopolitical zones for a wider reach. 

Learning resources were made available to assist the students study wider and prepare ahead of the exams. This was important to ensure that the students’ confidence didn’t falter. For thorough preparation, the classes lasted for a period of seven weeks, to guide participating students on effective study methods to ensure that they came out with outstanding results. 

Evidently, the undertaking has been effective, as these students were inspired to emerge successful. Quickteller remains dedicated to the growth and success of individuals across all walks of life, as the reward program that enabled the students to access the classes was also extended to Quickteller Paypoint agents. 

Agents also received high commissions for each student registered for the UTME, making payment and registration easier for students, and more profitable for the Agents.

Students Of Quickteller UTME Prep Classes Ace Exams
Emmanuel Martins
Emmanuel Martins is a graduate of Mass Communication. He loves writing and reading. Emmanuel aspires to be a renowned author and publicist. Emmanuel can be reached via [email protected]

