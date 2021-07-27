Student Visa: Check Out Top 7 Easiest Countries For Nigerians

July 27, 2021 201

The rate of migration out of Nigeria continues to swell, as many Nigerians seek greener pastures in foreign countries, and in this article, we will be sharing with you 7 countries with the easiest student visa for Nigerians.

Note that although the word “easiest” was used to describe the process, it isn’t as easy as the word might claim.

However, some countries are less rigorous than others. It doesn’t hurt to try out each option and see which one clicks.

To obtain a student visa, which can sometimes be a Herculean task, requiring you to meet some conditions, you would need a great deal of fortitude.

Stick with us as we share with you the 7 countries with the easiest student visas for Nigerians.

READ ALSO: 7,000 Stolen Artefacts To Arrive Nigeria By October – Ministry

In no particular order:

Australia

Not the most popular destination for most Nigerian students, however, it still ranks high on the list of many international students.

Australian universities comparatively have some of the best facilities in the world, and it is ethnically diverse.

Upon completion of your studies at an Australian university, you are exposed to numerous work opportunities, as you are entitled to a post-study work opportunity with your student visa.

Canada Student Visa

This is a top destination for many Nigerians, as the process is relatively easier than its North American counterpart.

It comes with its own full-range opportunities during and post studies, making it a go-to option for many migrants and students alike.

The government of Canada continues to encourage more migrants from across the world, as there remains an unbalance in the country’s population and its landmass.

United Kingdom (UK) Student Visa

Although the immigration policies, even for foreign students, were severe, causing many prospective students to turn away from studying in the UK.

However, recently, the policies have been relaxed to allow for more students into one of the most famous travel destinations.

The United Kingdom has a vibrant Nigerian community that could aid your homesickness.

It is no secret that universities in the United Kingdom rank high on the list of the world’s best tertiary institutions, one that would get you a well-paying job post-education.

United States Student Visa

Home to some of the world’s best universities, the US remains one of the top destinations for students, especially Nigerian students.

Although the fees can be intimidating, those for whom that is not a bother can always turn to the US as a top choice.

Immigration policies, even for students, had been enacted that restricted many students, especially Nigerian students, from gaining admission due to political workings at play.

However, such policies are been rolled back to allow for easy entry for students who have chosen the US as their study destination.

New Zealand

Even less popular than Australia among Nigerians as a study destination, New Zealand, with its serene environs, gives you a welcoming feeling.

A survey puts universities in the country among the top-rated institutions on the globe.

Its education system and visa processing system make New Zealand a good choice of study for international students.

Student Visa Germany

As an international student, you will be required to present proof of sustenance, in the form of a specified sum of money in a locked account for your studies while in the country.

However, German institutions have become a top study destination for many Nigerians. Why?

Many German universities are tuition-free. Yes, many of their universities do not require any fee; some require that you pay a small semester fee.

Another good news is that there are programmes you can study in English, while you perfect your German.

Ireland

Another less popular destination, especially among Nigerians, however, if you seek quality education, this is one place you should look into.

Getting a student visa is easy. You can also obtain your student visa online but with supporting proof that you have been accepted into one of its institutions.

There are various work opportunities after your studies, and you get to work part-time as a student.

This list is not exhaustive and does not share with you details on how to go about your application process.

That task would be left to you to visit any reputable organisation that is specialised in student visas. All the best in your application.