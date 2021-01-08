fbpx
Striking NIMC Workers Suspend Industrial Action

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]COVERIT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER

Striking NIMC Workers Suspend Industrial Action

January 8, 2021017
Striking NIMC Workers Suspend Industrial Action

Employees of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have suspended the strike which they embarked on over grievance of poor allowances and endangerment of exposure to COVID-19.

A worker at the NIMCdisclosed that the sudden surge in the number of applicants seeking to obtain the National Identification Number (NIN) has caused them a lot of stress.

READ ALSO: Once Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback

BizWatchNigeria gathered that the strike was suspended following an agreement reached during a meeting between the Federal Government and representatives of the workers, where the FG agreed to look into the demands of the workers with a view to addressing their concerns.

The President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed that the strike has been suspended and employees will be notified to resume work on Monday to resume enrollment of applicants for National Identity Numbers.

About Author

Striking NIMC Workers Suspend Industrial Action
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

December 11, 2014017

Equities Market Shed N338bn In Three Days

The Nigerian equities market remained on an abysmal track yesterday, as the market declined for the third consecutive day this week. Also, in the last three days, the market has shed N338 billion in c
Read More
Delta state Power generation COVERNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
September 2, 2016036

Power Generation Leaps to 3,523Megawatts

The Nigerian Electricity System Operator, SO, on Thursday, September 1, said power generation stood at 3,102megawatts (Mw) on Tuesday, 3,214 Mw on Wednesday and climbed to 3,523Mw yesterday. The power
Read More
Oil NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
November 17, 2016038

OPEC Members Set to Seal Output Cut Deal

Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, are expected to reach a compromise regarding an agreement to cut production at its meeting holding in Vienna, Austria on November 30. The members a
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon