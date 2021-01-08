Striking NIMC Workers Suspend Industrial Action

January 8, 2021 17

Employees of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) have suspended the strike which they embarked on over grievance of poor allowances and endangerment of exposure to COVID-19.

A worker at the NIMCdisclosed that the sudden surge in the number of applicants seeking to obtain the National Identification Number (NIN) has caused them a lot of stress.

READ ALSO: Once Again Sowore’s Bail Application Suffers Setback

BizWatchNigeria gathered that the strike was suspended following an agreement reached during a meeting between the Federal Government and representatives of the workers, where the FG agreed to look into the demands of the workers with a view to addressing their concerns.

The President of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIMC unit, Asekokhai Lucky, confirmed that the strike has been suspended and employees will be notified to resume work on Monday to resume enrollment of applicants for National Identity Numbers.