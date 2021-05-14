Strike Update 2021: Tussle Between FG, ASUP

May 14, 2021 121

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) are yet to reach a concession, as the latter says that the FG has refused to honour its demands.

A few days ago, the union announced that its members would not back down from the strike action it embarked on just last month.

ASUP said that it would only call of its strike if the Federal Government implemented the agreement reached in 2010 and salaries and arrears of lecturers in state-owned universities were settled.

Listed as part of its demands is the implementation of the NEEDS assessment report that, according to the union, was enjoyed by universities alone.

The union demands that the FG ensures that the assessment report was altered to include polytechnics.

ASUP Strike 2021

Speaking on the strike action, the National President of ASUP, Anderson Ezeibe, said that the demonstration was supported by every polytechnic in the country.

He said, “Our members should continue to believe in the union the way they have been doing, we have very supportive members as you can see; the strike is in full swing.

“Every polytechnic is observing the strike and compliance level is very high, we will continue to persevere, victory is around the corner.”

However, lecturers at the polytechnic in Ibadan, Oyo State have washed their hands off the strike action.

Explaining why, a lecturer at the polytechnic, Biodun Akere, said, “We are not complying with the industrial action declared by ASUP because our local branch doesn’t have any leadership as at present.”

ASUP’s Demands Gradually Met

Ezeibe noted that the Federal Government had begun to meet some of their demands like the reconstitution of governing councils and visitation panels.

He said, “It is true that the government has started doing something.

“The one that has been done is the issue of governing councils that have been reconstituted and the visitation panels that have been set up.

“Offers have been made for the payment of arrears of minimum wage and the N15 billion infrastructure revitalisation fund; they are still at the level of offer because the funds have not been released.

“We want to see the funds released for the sector and we want to see some other items that require processes to be put in motion.

“If we are able to get to that point, I am sure our national executive committee will take a second look at the strike.”

Bucking against the move by the Office of the Accountant General to deduct N20 billion from the salaries of staff, Ezeibe said, “We are not owing to this money and therefore are going to resist any attempt to deduct any money from our salaries to go and satisfy such a bill.”