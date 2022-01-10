fbpx

Strike: Nurses Union Meet With Sanwo-Olu

January 10, 20220174
Strike: Nurses Union Meet With Sanwo-Olu, Vows To Announce Decision

The Lagos chapter of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) is suspected to call off its strike which was scheduled to commence on Monday.

NANNM had issued a notice of a three-day warning strike, starting from January 10, to press home its demands for improved working conditions.

The nurses, however, promised to review the strike after meeting with Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos state governor, on Sunday evening.

The meeting, which took place at the statehouse, Marina, was to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in Lagos State.

“At the end of the two hours meeting, both the Government and the union agreed on a number of issues that had been causing disaffection between the two parties,” Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant to the Lagos governor on new media, said in a statement.

“Governor Jide Sanwoolu pledged Government’s sincerity in the implementation of all that was agreed on, to the delight of the representatives of the nurses.

“On his part, chairman, Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Comrade Olurotimi Awojide thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for acceding to most of their requests. He described the Governor as a true leader and father who cares about his children.

“Awojide promised to call an emergency congress of the association on Monday, where the union will announce her decision to call off the planned industrial action.”

PHCN: Senate Probes ₦14.7bn Privatization Funds

