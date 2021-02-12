fbpx
Strike: FG, SSANU, NASU Fail To Reach Agreement

Strike: FG, SSANU, NASU Fail To Reach Agreement

February 12, 2021
Strike: FG, SSANU, NASU Fail To Reach Agreement

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), has ended in a deadlock.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige held a meeting with the striking university workers, in an attempt to resolve the issues leading to the labour unrest in the universities.

At the beginning of the meeting, the minister lampooned the two unions, describing their industrial action as illegal and unknown to labour laws.

At the first meeting with the Federal Government last Tuesday, the striking university workers said the government had failed to address their critical demands, which included unpaid earned allowances of members, delisting of members from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) and the arrears of the new minimum wage.

READ ALSO: The Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute Launches Fellowship Programme

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the joint action committee of SSANU and NASU had on February 4th, 2021 directed all their members to commence strike on Friday 5, 2021 pending when their demands are met.

Strike: FG, SSANU, NASU Fail To Reach Agreement
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

