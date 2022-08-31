Strike: ASUU Urges FG To Be Transparent

The government must take specific actions, according to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), to put an end to the six-month-long academic strike.

During a show monitored by BizWatch Nigeria, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU, stated that the government must be transparent.

“Government should tell us and Nigerians – the money that has been alleged to have been approved for revitalisation – how much is it and where is it lodged? When will it be released?” Prof Osodeke said.

ASUU wants to replace the Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system with the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), a payroll system, according to the university don, who added that the government must make it clear what it thinks about UTAS (IPPIS).

“Three, have they accepted the agreement we reached with their panel? They should come and tell us this, and not go to the press,” Prof. Osodeke said.

The ASUU President accused the Federal Government of appealing to sensibilities rather than solving the issues raised by the union.

“Strike is a symptom of a problem,” Prof Osodeke said. “Any day you sort out that problem, you will not have strike.”

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that ASUU has been on strike since February 14.

Due to the government’s failure to satisfactorily address its demands, ASUU extended its industrial action “completely and indefinitely” on Monday.