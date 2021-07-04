Stray Bullet Kills Young Girl At Ojota During Yoruba Nation Protest, Police Deny Responsibility

July 4, 2021 31

The death of a young girl has been reported at the Ojota area of Lagos state after police fired bullets to disperse Yoruba nation agitators.

The police however refuted claims of firing live bullets at the protest.

The protesters stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota on Saturday amid a tight security presence.

The agitators arrived at the venue while Hakeem Odumosu, commissioner of police, was briefing journalists.

According to a report by TheCable, police fired shots into the air, including teargas to disperse the agitators.

Other measures taken by the police to disperse the protesters included arrests and the firing of water cannons.

No sooner had the dust settled was the discovery of a young girl identified as Jumoke found in a pool of her blood.

It is being alleged that the Jumoke, who sold yogurt drinks, was died after getting by a stray bullet fired by the police.

Residents claim the victim was killed after a police operative shot at a protester who was pursued into a neighborhood close to a Total petrol station opposite the protest venue.

Officers of the state police command took the corpse to an undisclosed location.