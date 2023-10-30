Strategies For Addressing Mental Health Issues Among Nigerian Youths

In recent years, Nigeria has witnessed a growing recognition of the pressing need to address mental health challenges among its youth population. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), one in four Nigerians is estimated to be living with a mental disorder, underscoring the urgency to implement effective strategies that enhance mental health support and reduce stigma.

In addition to President Muhammadu Buhari signing the National Mental Health Act, 2021, a historic legislation shifting towards comprehensive mental health support and an empathetic society, 60 years after the Lunacy Act of 1958 allowed detaining individuals with mental illnesses, a multifaceted approach is essential, to tackle this issue comprehensively, focusing on education, access to care, community support, government involvement, and youth engagement.

Education: Eradicating Stigma through Knowledge

Education stands as a fundamental pillar in the fight against mental health stigma and the promotion of overall well-being. Implementing comprehensive mental health education programs within schools and communities is vital. These initiatives aim to increase awareness, dispel myths, and foster understanding of mental health disorders. By educating individuals from a young age, we can create a generation that is empathetic, supportive, and equipped to recognise the signs of mental health issues.

Access to Care: Building a Robust Mental Health Infrastructure

Investment in mental health infrastructure is crucial to ensure adequate care for those affected. This includes training and deploying mental health professionals across the nation and establishing mental health facilities in various regions. By enhancing access to quality mental health services, we empower individuals to seek help and receive appropriate care, breaking the barriers of silence and isolation.

Community Support: Fostering Safe Spaces for Dialogue

Communities play a vital role in supporting individuals with mental health disorders. Encouraging open discussions about mental health and creating safe spaces for individuals to share their experiences and challenges can help combat stigma. Community-driven support initiatives can provide a sense of belonging and understanding, reducing the isolation often felt by those dealing with mental health issues.

Government Involvement: Advocating for Policy Reforms

Government involvement and policy advocacy are pivotal in addressing mental health at a systemic level. Advocating for policies that prioritise mental health, increase funding for mental health care, and integrate mental health into national healthcare plans are essential steps forward. Collaboration between the government, healthcare providers, and mental health organisations can lead to the development of effective policies and initiatives that meet the mental health needs of the population.

Youth Engagement: Amplifying Youth Voices

Involving young people in mental health initiatives is critical to ensuring that their unique perspectives, needs, and challenges are considered. Engaging youth in designing and implementing mental health programs can lead to more effective solutions that resonate with their demographic. Empowering the youth to be advocates for mental health not only reduces stigma but also fosters a culture of understanding and acceptance within society.

The Role of Card Games like “A Plethora of Thoughts”

Innovative approaches, such as card games like “A Plethora of Thoughts,” contribute to these strategies by providing a safe and enjoyable platform for individuals, especially the youth, to explore their emotions and thoughts. “A Plethora of Thoughts” facilitates self-reflection, personal growth, and open discussions around mental health in an engaging manner. By incorporating such interactive and educational tools into mental health initiatives, we can further reduce stigma and promote mental well-being.

By implementing these strategies collectively and consistently, Nigeria can progress towards a society that not only recognises the importance of mental health but also actively supports and advocates for the well-being of its youth. A concerted effort from individuals, communities, organisations, and the government is essential to create a positive and inclusive environment where mental health is prioritised and stigma is diminished.