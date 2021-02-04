“Stop Adamu From Acting As IGP” Okpara To High Court

February 4, 2021 28

An Abuja-based lawyer, Maxwell Okpara appealed to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) federal high court to stop Mohammed Adamu from ”parading himself” as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

Okpara, in the suit, with number FHC/ABJ/CS/106/2021, is challenging Adamu’s stay in office as IGP beyond February 1, 2021, when he ought to have retired.

Okpara listed Adamu, Buhari, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, and the police council as defendants in the suit.

Okpara said Buhari failed to appoint a new IGP that the office of the IGP became vacant on February 1, 2021.

“That the second defendant though, no longer a serving police officer, continued to function as the Inspector-General of Police, sitting in the office of the Inspector-General of Police and adorning the official uniform of an Inspector-General of Police,” part of the suit read.

“Whether the failure of the president and the Nigeria Police Council to appoint an IG on February 1, 2021, does not constitute an abdication of their duties under Section 215 of the Constitution and Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020.”

He asked for an order restraining Adamu from “parading himself as IG or exercising any form of command or control over the Nigeria Police Force not being a serving police officer”.

He also urged for another order mandating President Buhari and the police council to immediately appoint a new IGP in line with the provisions of section 7 of the Police Act.