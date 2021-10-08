fbpx

Stockbrokers Chart New Path For Capital Markets, Seek Sustainable Growth

October 8, 2021063
Observing the sour mood of the country’s economic state, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has announced plans to deploy a strategy that would guide Nigeria towards sustainable growth.

Recently, the Minister of Finance, Ahmed Zainab, disclosed that the Federal Government would need to borrow some more, despite the skyrocketing debt profile of the country, in an attempt to plug the deficit in the 2022 budget.

Stating the approach that would be employed, the stockbrokers said that they would optimise “some elements” of the capital markets to improve the current economic status.

This was shared in a statement by the CIS, stating that this strategy would be discussed at its upcoming conference themed, ‘Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth’ that would see representatives from various sectors engaged in this national conversation.

The CIS’s President, Olatunde Amolegbe, said, “We intend to hold discussions around optimizing some elements of capital markets to improve economic development and sustainable growth in Nigeria.

“The Conference shall undertake a review of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and opportunity for the Capital Market”, ‘Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as an Engine of Growth for Economic Development,’ ‘Crowdfunding: Its Regulations and Impacts’ and ‘FintechEvolution and the Capital Market,’ among other topical issues.

“There will be panel discussion with speakers drawn from the capital market community, regulatory bodies, academia, media, sister agencies, and those in diaspora.”

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

