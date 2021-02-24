Stock Market Turns Green As First Bank Traded Propelling Volumes

February 24, 2021 191

The stock market recorded slight growth at the end of trade on Tuesday, to end the losing spell recorded over the past week and yesterday.

The stock market reported an equity capitalisation of N21.014 trillion, a notch higher than Monday’s N21.008.

Shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday were 337.95 million against Monday’s 289.33 million shares.

There was an increase in the All-Share Index, moving a few figures higher with 40,154.09 in contrast to Monday’s 40,164.86.

On Monday, 4,953 deals were made, while Tuesday recorded 5,232 deals; with share values rising from N3.57 billion to N3.84 billion.

Top Gainers

Livestock: Opened at N2.1 kobo percent to close at N2.25 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

AIICO: Opened at N1.12 to close at N1.12 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

Flourmill: Opened at N29.2 kobo to close at N31, up 6.16 percent.

Zenith Bank: Opened at N24.8 percent to close at N26 percent, up 4.84 percent.

CUTIX: Opened at N2.15 kobo to close at N2.25 kobo, up 4.65 percent.

Top Losers

Sunu Assaurance: Opened at N0.81 kobo to close at N0.73 kobo, down 9.88 percent.

LASACO: Opened at N1.52 kobo to close at N1.37 kobo, down 9.87 percent.

Africa Prudential: Opened at N6.6 kobo to close at N5.95 kobo, down 9.85 percent.

ABC Transport: Opened at N0.35 kobo to close at N0.32 kobo, down 8.57 percent.

UPL: Opened at N1.29 to close at N1.18 kobo, down 8.53 percent.

First Bank dominated the activity chart with 64.58 million shares traded deals with a N471.80 million value.

Following First Bank is Zenith Bank with a trading volume of 52.67 million shares but leading the value chart with a value of N1.34 billion.

Other top trades include:

Transcorp: 41.98 traded shares with a value of N38.11 million.

United Capital: 20.96 million shares with a value of N128.22 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA): 18.14 million shares with a value of N153.23