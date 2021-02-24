fbpx
Stock Market Turns Green As First Bank Traded Propelling Volumes

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Market Turns Green As First Bank Traded Propelling Volumes

February 24, 20210191
Stock Market Turns Green As First Bank Traded Propelling Volumes

The stock market recorded slight growth at the end of trade on Tuesday, to end the losing spell recorded over the past week and yesterday.

The stock market reported an equity capitalisation of N21.014 trillion, a notch higher than Monday’s N21.008.

Shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for Tuesday were 337.95 million against Monday’s 289.33 million shares.

There was an increase in the All-Share Index, moving a few figures higher with 40,154.09 in contrast to Monday’s 40,164.86.

On Monday, 4,953 deals were made, while Tuesday recorded 5,232 deals; with share values rising from N3.57 billion to N3.84 billion.

READ ALSO: Access Bank Prepares Start-ups For Funding, Expansion

Top Gainers

Livestock: Opened at N2.1 kobo percent to close at N2.25 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

AIICO: Opened at N1.12 to close at N1.12 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

Flourmill: Opened at N29.2 kobo to close at N31, up 6.16 percent.

Zenith Bank: Opened at N24.8 percent to close at N26 percent, up 4.84 percent.

CUTIX: Opened at N2.15 kobo to close at N2.25 kobo, up 4.65 percent.

Top Losers

Sunu Assaurance: Opened at N0.81 kobo to close at N0.73 kobo, down 9.88 percent.

LASACO: Opened at N1.52 kobo to close at N1.37 kobo, down 9.87 percent.

Africa Prudential: Opened at N6.6 kobo to close at N5.95 kobo, down 9.85 percent.

ABC Transport: Opened at N0.35 kobo to close at N0.32 kobo, down 8.57 percent.

UPL: Opened at N1.29 to close at N1.18 kobo, down 8.53 percent.

First Bank dominated the activity chart with 64.58 million shares traded deals with a N471.80 million value.

Following First Bank is Zenith Bank with a trading volume of 52.67 million shares but leading the value chart with a value of N1.34 billion.

Other top trades include:

Transcorp: 41.98 traded shares with a value of N38.11 million.

United Capital: 20.96 million shares with a value of N128.22 million.

United Bank for Africa (UBA): 18.14 million shares with a value of N153.23

About Author

Stock Market Turns Green As First Bank Traded Propelling Volumes
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

COVERCOVID-19 NewsMEDICAL & HEALTHCARENEWSNEWSLETTERPHARMACEUTICALS
November 23, 202001510

There’s No Conspiracy Behind COVID-19 Vaccine: Nigerian Doctor Leading Pfizer Research Assures

A Nigerian-born researcher and medical doctor, Onyema Ogbuagu, has declared that there is no conspiracy in the development of COVID-19 vaccine. Ogbuagu, an associate professor of medicine at Yale Univ
Read More
NEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
September 4, 2017095

Gas Marketers Seek Removal of VAT on LNG to Boost Sales

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers, NALPGAM, has made an appeal to the Federal Government for the removal of Value Added Tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas, popularly known as c
Read More
WTO candidates NEWSNEWSLETTER
October 9, 20200139

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Appreciates Buhari, Nigerians as She Makes it to Final Stage WTO DG Job

Ex-finance Minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians for their support after the World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed her as one of the top two candidates
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon