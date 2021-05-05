fbpx
Stock Market Trading Ended On Bearish State As Investors Lose N10bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWS

Stock Market Trading Ended On Bearish State As Investors Lose N10bn

May 5, 2021096
Stock Market Trading Ended On Bearish State As Investors Lose N10bn

The stock market closes on a negative note, as investors lost N10 billion at the end of trading on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index dipping by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.83 trillion, a decline from N20.84 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,801.78, a decline from 39,834.42.

The volume of shares rose to 426.50 million from 328.38 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,616 against 4,388.

Share values grew to N4.65 billion against N3.10 billion.

Top Gainers

LASACO: Closed at N1.56 kobo, up 9.86 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.90 kobo, up 9.83 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5.70 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 7.55 percent.

READ ALSO: MTN’s MoMo Firm Strikes Payment Deal With Betway, Others

Top Losers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 13.11 percent

REGLAINS: Closed at N0.30 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.48 kobo, down 7.50 percent.

WAPCO: Closed at N20.05 kobo, down 5.20 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 79.60 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 64.84 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 58 million shares.

Others are WAPCO with shares of 28.67 million, and FCMB with 25.72 million shares.

About Author

Stock Market Trading Ended On Bearish State As Investors Lose N10bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

FG Pledges To Complete 3 Power Projects in Abia State NEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
November 28, 20200509

REVEALED: NERC Plans Another Electricity Tariff Review

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram BizWatchNigeria has gathered that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is set to introduce the capping order on estimated billing for unmet
Read More
January 17, 2013088

Capital Requirements Delay SGBN, Savannah Banks’ Reopening

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Still smarting from capitalization issues, Societe Generale Bank of Nigeria (SGBN) and Savannah Bank of Nigeria are yet to open shops because of their inabi
Read More
NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
March 8, 2013071

Fed Govt slashes MDAs’ allocations

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The first victims of the signing of the 2013 Budget by President Goodluck Jonathan will be Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) with ambiguous functi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.