Stock Market Trading Ended On Bearish State As Investors Lose N10bn

May 5, 2021 96

The stock market closes on a negative note, as investors lost N10 billion at the end of trading on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index dipping by 0.08 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.83 trillion, a decline from N20.84 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,801.78, a decline from 39,834.42.

The volume of shares rose to 426.50 million from 328.38 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,616 against 4,388.

Share values grew to N4.65 billion against N3.10 billion.

Top Gainers

LASACO: Closed at N1.56 kobo, up 9.86 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.90 kobo, up 9.83 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5.70 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 7.55 percent.

Top Losers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 13.11 percent

REGLAINS: Closed at N0.30 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.48 kobo, down 7.50 percent.

WAPCO: Closed at N20.05 kobo, down 5.20 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 79.60 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 64.84 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 58 million shares.

Others are WAPCO with shares of 28.67 million, and FCMB with 25.72 million shares.