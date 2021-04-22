fbpx
Stock Market Sustains Gains Streak

April 22, 2021047
The stock market maintains its gain momentum as trading activities ended on a positive run on Wednesday, with market capitalisation appreciating, and the ASI climbing by 0.29 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.47 trillion, a rise from N20.41 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,128.34, from 39,015.58.

The volume of shares, fell to 239.24 million on Wednesday, from 339.01 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,746 against 4,203 .

Top Gainers

CONOIL: Closed at N18.75 kobo, up 9.97 percent.

STUDPRESS: Closed at N1.78 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N6.35 kobo, up 9.48 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.28 kobo, up 9.40 percent.

WAPCO: Closed at N21.90 kobo, up 6.83 percent.

Top Losers

GUINNESS: Closed at N28.70 kobo, down 9.89 percent

PORTPAINT: Closed at N2.38 kobo, down 9.85 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.37 kobo, down 9.76 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1, down 8.26 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25, down 7.41 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 28.177 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 17.17 million.

MBENEFIT follows with 16.81 million shares.

Others are GUARANTY with shares of 13.68 million.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

