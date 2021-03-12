fbpx
Stock Market Suffers Negative Hit, Investors Lose N122bn

March 12, 20210162
Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on a negative note on Thursday, as the stock market recorded a loss, with investors losing N122 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.24 trillion, a drop from Wednesday’s N20.36 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was not spared, falling to 38,697.17, a decline from the previous day’s 38,931.25.

The volume of shares saw a depreciation from Wednesday’s 368.21 million to 169.35 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,568 against Wednesday’s 4,437.

Share values also dropped to N2.11 billion from Wednesday’s N4.90 billion.

Top Gainers

SMURFIT: Opened at N0.2 kobo to close at N0.22 kobo, up 10 percent.

INTBREW: Opened at N4.55 kobo to close at N5, up 9.89 percent.

CHAMPION: Opened at N2.2 kobo to close at N2.4 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

ROYALEX: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.26 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.7 kobo to close at N1.83 kobo, up 7.65 percent.

Top Losers

AFRINSURE: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.22 kobo, down 8.33 percent

MBENEFIT: Opened at N0.42 kobo to close at N0.39 kobo, down 7.14 percent.

SOVERNINS: Opened at N0.28 kobo to close at N0.26 kobo, down 7.14 percent.

UPL: Opened at N1.22 kobo to close at N1.16 kobo, down 4.92 percent.

JAIZBANK: Opened at N0.68 kobo to close at N0.65 kobo, down 4.41 percent.

Leading the activity chart was AIICO with 19.67 million shares with a value of N23.34 Million traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 16.24 million with a value of N113.24 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 11.49 million shares valued at N247.41 million.

Others are MANSARD with shares of 10.47 million worth N10.32 million and JAIZBANK with shares of 9.45 million worth N6.05 million.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

