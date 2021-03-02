fbpx
March 2, 2021030
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note as the stock market closed with a N20.89 billion take home for investors.

The number of shares at the stock exchange rose from Friday’s 507.25 million shares to 543.98 million shares.

High market trading led to a boost of the All-Share Index (ASI) to close the stock market at 39,931.63, representing a 0.33 percent increase.

Monday’s ASI inched a few digits higher than Friday’s 39,799.89

Investors traded in deals on Wednesday that totalled 4,673, up from Friday’s 4,465.

Share value saw a tumble from Friday’s N2.44 billion to N1.88 billion on Monday.

Top Gainers

UACN: Opened at N7.5 kobo percent to close at N8 kobo, up 6.67 percent.

AIICO: Opened at N1.15 to close at N1.21 kobo, up 5.22 percent.

Veritas: Opened at N0.2 kobo to close at N0.21, up 5 percent.

BUA Cement: Opened at N72 percent to close at N74.75 percent, up 3.82 percent.

Neimeth: Opened at N1.83 kobo to close at N1.88 kobo, up 2.73 percent.

Top Losers

Nascon: Opened at N16.05 kobo to close at N14.45 kobo, down 9.97 percent.

Champion: Opened at N2.52 kobo to close at N2.27 kobo, down 9.92 percent.

PZ: Opened at N5.3 kobo to close at N4.8 kobo, down 9.43 percent.

Lasaco: Opened at N1.23 kobo to close at 1.12 kobo, down 8.94 percent.

Sovereign Insurance: Opened at N0.27 to close at N0.25 kobo, down 6.90 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Wema Bank with 369.67 million shares with a value of N240.32 million traded by investors.

Following was Zenith Bank with a share volume of 20.61 million with a value of N529.06 million.

Transcorp follows with 13.01 million shares valued at N11.48 million.

Others are UBA with shares of 11.93 million worth 98.64 and United Capital with shares of 11.3 million worth N69.19 million.

Stock Market Stumbles Into Green Zone, Wema Leads Activities Chart
