Stock Market Starts Trading Week On Green Note, Link Assurance Leads Chart

March 9, 20210104
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note Monday as the stock market closed with a N20.61 billion from Friday’s N20.59 billion.

The number of shares at the stock exchange dropped from Friday’s 587.74 million shares to 297.27 million shares.

High market trading led to a boost of the All-Share Index (ASI) to close the stock market at 39,396.57, representing a 0.17 percent increase.

Monday’s ASI inched a few digits higher than Friday’s 39,331.61.

Investors traded in deals that totalled 4,655, against Friday’s 4,895.

Share value saw a tumble from Friday’s N13.62 billion to N3.15 billion on Monday.

Top Gainers

Link Assurance: Opened at N0.5 kobo percent to close at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

Ardova: Opened at N13.5 kobo to close at N14.85 kobo, up 10 percent.

Champion: Opened at N1.68 kobo to close at N1.84 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

Oando: Opened at N2.65 kobo percent to close at N2.9 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

Morison: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.72 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Top Losers

Meyer: Opened at N0.5 kobo to close at N0.45 kobo, down 10 percent.

Livestock: Opened at N2.23 kobo to close at N2.01 kobo, down 9.87 percent.

Scoa: Opened at N2.64 kobo to close at N2.38 kobo, down 9.85 percent.

Ikeja Hotel: Opened at N1.16 kobo to close at N1.05 kobo, down 9.48 percent.

Nem: Opened at N1.89 kobo to close at N1.76 kobo, down 6.88 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Zenith Bank with 66.49 million shares with a value of N1.66 billion traded by investors.

Following was First Bank with a share volume of 23.47 million with a value of N169.45 million.

Mansard follows with 21.36 million shares valued at N20.91 million.

Others are Guinea Insurance with shares of 20.18 million worth N4.03 million and United Capital with shares of 13.59 million worth N64.13 million.

Stock Market Starts Trading Week On Green Note, Link Assurance Leads Chart
