Stock Market Starts New Week With Losses, As Investors Lose N45.33bn

March 16, 20210100
Stock market trading activities ended the first day of the new week on a negative note, with investors losing N45.33 billion.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.17 trillion, a drop from Friday’s N20.22 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was not spared, falling to 38,561.84, a decline from last Friday’s 38,648.48.

The volume of shares saw a depreciation from Friday’s 293.97 million to 184.52 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,527 against Friday’s 3,760.

Share values also dropped to N2.51 billion from Friday’s N3.76 billion.

Top Gainers

WAPIC: Opened at N0.5 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N5.65 kobo to close at N6.2 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

SMURFIT: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.26 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

NEM: Opened at N2.03 kobo to close at N2.19 kobo, up 7.88 percent.

BERGER: Opened at N6.05 kobo to close at N6.5 kobo, up 7.44 percent.

Top Losers

REGALINS: Opened at N0.33 kobo to close at N0.3 kobo, down 9.09 percent

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N2 to close at N1.83 kobo, down 8.50 percent.

NB: Opened at N49.65 kobo to close at N47, down 5.34 percent.

JAIZBANK: Opened at N0.65 kobo to close at N0.62 kobo, down 4.62 percent.

LASACO: Opened at N1.3 kobo to close at N1.24 kobo, down 4.62 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 31.14 million shares with a value of N225.97 million traded by investors.

Following was NOTORE with a share volume of 22 million with a value of N1.37 billion.

FIDELITYBK follows with 15.28 million shares valued at N35.30 million.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 10.78 million worth N2.41 million and TRANSCORP with shares of 8.68 million worth N7.10 million.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats.

