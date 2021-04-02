Stock Market Starts April With Losses, As Investors Lose N67bn

April 2, 2021 137

Trading activities ended on Thursday in the red zone, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI dropping by 0.33 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.361 trillion, a slight decline from Wednesday’s N20.42 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,916.74, a decline from Wednesday’s 39,045.13.

The volume of shares dropped from Wednesday’s 347.17 million to 239.42 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,450 against Wednesday’s 3,999.

Share values depreciated to N2.31 billion against Wednesday’s N2.80 billion.

Top Gainers

UACN: Opened at N9 to close at N9.9 kobo, up 10 percent.

ROYALEX: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Opened at N0.41 kobo to close at N0.45 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

CUTIX: Opened at N2.04 kobo to close at N2.23 kobo, up 9.31 percent.

LINKASSURE: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.72 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Opened at N0.46 kobo to close at N0.42 kobo, down 8.70 percent

NEM: Opened at N2.3 kobo to close at N2.13 kobo, down 7.39 percent.

UNITYBNK: Opened at N0.75 kobo to close at N0.7 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

REGALINS: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.29 kobo, down 3.33 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.92 kobo to close at N1.87 kobo, down 2.60 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UACN with 37.37 million shares with a value of N370.01 million traded by investors.

Following was TRANSCORP with a share volume of 25.91 million with a value of N20.87 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 12.59 million shares valued at N31.45 million.

Others are FLOURMILL with shares of 10.35 million worth N300.40 million and GUARANTY with shares of 9.65 million worth N289.60 million.