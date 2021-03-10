Stock Market Slips Out Of Green Zone, As Eterna Tops Losers’ List

March 10, 2021 95

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on a negative note on Tuesday, as the stock market recorded a loss.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.24 trillion a drop from Monday’s N20.61 trillion.

The All Share Index was not spared, falling to 38,686.85, a decline from the previous day’s 39,396.67.

However, the volume of shares saw an appreciation from Monday’s 297.26 million to 545.91 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,307 against Monday’s 4,655.

Share values also rose to N9.58 billion from Monday’s N3.15 billion.

Top Gainers

Champion: Opened at N1.84 kobo to close at N2.02 kobo, up 9.78 percent.

Neimeth: Opened at N1.75 kobo to close at N1.92 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

Cutix: Opened at N1.81 kobo to close at N1.97 kobo, up 8.84 percent.

Dangote Sugar: Opened at N16.9 kobo to close at N18.25 kobo, up 7.99 percent.

Nascon: Opened at N13 to close at N14, up 7.69 percent.

Top Losers

Eterna: Opened at N5.7 kobo to close at N5.13 kobo, down 10 percent

UBA: Opened at N8 kobo to close at N7.2 kobo, down 10 percent.

Caverton: Opened at N1.99 kobo to close at N1.8 kobo, down 9.55 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N6.3 kobo to close at N5.7 kobo, down 9.52 percent.

Vanleer: Opened at N7.4 kobo to close at N6.7 kobo, down 9.46 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 123.27 million shares with a value of N887.62 billion traded by investors.

Following was Notore with a share volume of 74.07 million with a value of N3.67 billion.

Mutual Benefit follows with 58.03 million shares valued at N23.18 million.

Others are First Bank with shares of 48.93 million worth N352.08 million and Access Bank with shares of 42.74 million worth N324.21 million.