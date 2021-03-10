fbpx
Stock Market Slips Out Of Green Zone, As Eterna Tops Losers’ List

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Slips Out Of Green Zone, As Eterna Tops Losers’ List

March 10, 2021095
Stock Market Slips Out Of Green Zone, As Eterna Tops Losers' List

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange ended on a negative note on Tuesday, as the stock market recorded a loss.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.24 trillion a drop from Monday’s N20.61 trillion.

The All Share Index was not spared, falling to 38,686.85, a decline from the previous day’s 39,396.67.

However, the volume of shares saw an appreciation from Monday’s 297.26 million to 545.91 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,307 against Monday’s 4,655.

Share values also rose to N9.58 billion from Monday’s N3.15 billion.

Top Gainers

Champion: Opened at N1.84 kobo to close at N2.02 kobo, up 9.78 percent.

Neimeth: Opened at N1.75 kobo to close at N1.92 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

Cutix: Opened at N1.81 kobo to close at N1.97 kobo, up 8.84 percent.

Dangote Sugar: Opened at N16.9 kobo to close at N18.25 kobo, up 7.99 percent.

Nascon: Opened at N13 to close at N14, up 7.69 percent.

READ ALSO: Ibori Loot: UK To Return Assets Worth £4.2 million To Nigeria

Top Losers

Eterna: Opened at N5.7 kobo to close at N5.13 kobo, down 10 percent

UBA: Opened at N8 kobo to close at N7.2 kobo, down 10 percent.

Caverton: Opened at N1.99 kobo to close at N1.8 kobo, down 9.55 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N6.3 kobo to close at N5.7 kobo, down 9.52 percent.

Vanleer: Opened at N7.4 kobo to close at N6.7 kobo, down 9.46 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBA with 123.27 million shares with a value of N887.62 billion traded by investors.

Following was Notore with a share volume of 74.07 million with a value of N3.67 billion.

Mutual Benefit follows with 58.03 million shares valued at N23.18 million.

Others are First Bank with shares of 48.93 million worth N352.08 million and Access Bank with shares of 42.74 million worth N324.21 million.

About Author

Stock Market Slips Out Of Green Zone, As Eterna Tops Losers’ List
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Nigerian Bussinessmen BUSINESS & ECONOMY
March 27, 20170101

USNC Seeks Partnership with Nigerian businessmen

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The US Nigeria Council (USNC) has unveiled plans to create partnerships between Nigerian and American businesses to forge a backbone of strong bilateral tie
Read More
Togo To Receive Power Supply From Nigeria BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOWER & ENERGY
January 25, 20210361

8,665.8MW Power Generation Capacity Lies Idle

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The nation’s 27 power plants have only been able to achieve power generation of 4,288.6 megawatts despite having a combined installed capacity of 12,954.4MW
Read More
BUSINESS & ECONOMY
June 11, 2018066

EFG Hermes Named Top Frontier Markets Brokerage Firm in Extel Survey 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram EFG Hermes continues its leading position globally, with exceptional performance across all geographies in which it operates and covers, consistently leadin
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.