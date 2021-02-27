fbpx
Stock Market Slips Into Red Zone, Wema Bank’s Stock Declines

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER

Stock Market Slips Into Red Zone, Wema Bank’s Stock Declines

February 27, 2021042
Stock Market Slips Into Red Zone, Wema Bank's Stock Declines

Trading at the stock market on Friday ended in the red zone, with equity capitalisation closing at N20.82 trillion, a fall from the previous day’s N20.97 trillion.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) appreciated to N507.25 million, from Thursday’s N326.03 million share volume.

Despite the rise in the volume of shares traded, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed some figures to close at 39,799.89 from the 40,095.49 recorded Thursday.

There was also a drop in the number of deals executed by investors, as deals fell to 4,465 from Thursday’s 4,567.

READ ALSO: Clampdown On Depot Owners Hiking Petrol Price – IPMAN Advises FG

The value of shares also shrunk from Thursday’s N3.71 billion to close at N2.44 billion on Friday.

Top Gainers

LASACO: Opened at N1.12 kobo percent to close at N1.23 kobo, up 9.82 percent.

Mutual Benefit: Opened at N0.37 to close at N0.4 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

Courtville: Opened at N0.2 kobo to close at N0.21, up 5 percent.

Oando Opened at N3.35 percent to close at N3.45 percent, up 2.99 percent.

NAHCO: Opened at N2.22 kobo to close at N2.28 kobo, up 2.70 percent.

READ ALSO: Twitter To Boost Revenue By Monetizing Exclusive Content

Top Losers

Wema: Opened at N0.7 kobo to close at N0.63 kobo, down 10 percent.

Champion Brew: Opened at N2.8 kobo to close at N2.52 kobo, down 10 percent.

Sunu Assurance: Opened at N0.73 kobo to close at N0.66 kobo, down 9.59 percent.

Africa Prudential: Opened at N6.1 kobo to close at N5.75 kobo, down 5.74 percent.

Mansard: Opened at N1.12 to close at N1.06 kobo, down 5.36 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Wema Bank with 304.52 million shares with a value of N197.26 million traded.

Following was First Bank with a share volume of 30.75 million with a value of N226.05 million.

Zenith Bank followed with 26.61 million shares valued at N677.40 million.

About Author

Stock Market Slips Into Red Zone, Wema Bank’s Stock Declines
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

November 1, 2013047

Head Upstream, Gas & Power Projects at Adexen Recruitment Agency

Adexen is pioneering in HR and Recruitment Process Optimization to service its customers. All clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing dedicated Onshore, Nearshore, or Offshore services. Our HR and A
Read More
IT/TELECOMNEWSLETTER
December 16, 2015080

NITDA Raises Alarm Over Foreign Hosting of Treasury Single Account

The Office for Nigerian Content in Information and Communications Technology has raised the alarm over the foreign hosting of data on the Treasury Single Account. In a query issued to SystemSpec, owne
Read More
April 29, 20130121

Massive Recruitment At University Of Uyo(154 POSITIONS)

CLICK HERE TO VIEW DETAILS AND APPLY
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon