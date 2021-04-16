Stock Market Slips Further Into Red Zone, As ASI Falls By 0.17%

April 16, 2021 65

Trading activities ended on Thursday in a loss, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI dropping by 0.17 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.19 trillion, a decline from N20.22 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,571.89, a decline from 38,636.15.

The volume of shares rose from 278.04 million to 319.43 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,158 against 3,989.

Share values dropped to N1.77 billion against N2.27 billion.

Top Gainers

GUINNESS: Closed at N29.15 kobo, up 10 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

MORISON: Closed at N0.94 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.19, up 9.17 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.90 kobo, up 6.74 percent.

Top Losers

UACN: Closed at N0.72 kobo, down 10 percent

PZ: Closed at N4.15 kobo, down 9.78 percent.

STUDPRESS: Closed at N1.62 kobo, down 9.50 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N4.90 kobo, down 9.26 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20, down 9.09 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 46.7 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 36.89 million.

MBENEFIT follows with 27.69 million shares.

Others are FBNH with shares of 26.1 million.