fbpx
Stock Market Slips Further Into Red Zone, As ASI Falls By 0.17%

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Slips Further Into Red Zone, As ASI Falls By 0.17%

April 16, 2021065
Stock Market Slips Further Into Red Zone, As ASI Falls By 0.17%

Trading activities ended on Thursday in a loss, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI dropping by 0.17 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.19 trillion, a decline from N20.22 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,571.89, a decline from 38,636.15.

The volume of shares rose from 278.04 million to 319.43 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,158 against 3,989.

Share values dropped to N1.77 billion against N2.27 billion.

Top Gainers

GUINNESS: Closed at N29.15 kobo, up 10 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

MORISON: Closed at N0.94 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.19, up 9.17 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.90 kobo, up 6.74 percent.

READ ALSO: SIM Registration, Replacement Resumes Monday, April 19

Top Losers

UACN: Closed at N0.72 kobo, down 10 percent

PZ: Closed at N4.15 kobo, down 9.78 percent.

STUDPRESS: Closed at N1.62 kobo, down 9.50 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N4.90 kobo, down 9.26 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20, down 9.09 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 46.7 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 36.89 million.

MBENEFIT follows with 27.69 million shares.

Others are FBNH with shares of 26.1 million.

About Author

Stock Market Slips Further Into Red Zone, As ASI Falls By 0.17%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

April 8, 2013072

Masssive Recruitment at Adexen Recruitment Agency (33 Positions)

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram CLICK HERE TO VIEW POSITIONS AND APPLY   Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram
Read More
September 5, 2016097

Naira Firms Up to N422/$ at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira on Friday, September 2, gained some upper hand over the American dollar at the parallel foreign exchange(forex) market, but lost some grounds to t
Read More
Stock Market Investors Lose N383bn In October BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
November 10, 2016088

Stock Market Drops N65.6billion As Trading Settles South

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The negative run that rocked the Nigerian Stock Market for five consecutive days, continued for the sixth day on Wednesday, November 9, as market value dipp
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.