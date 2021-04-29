fbpx
Stock Market Slips Further Into Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N274.23bn

April 29, 2021056
The stock market was hit was another loss, as investors parted ways with N274.23 billion at the end of trading on Wednesday, with the All-Share Index dipping by 1.33 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.29 trillion, a decline from N20.57 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,781.48, a decline from 39,305.48.

The volume of shares rose from 252.57 million to 259.51 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,547 against 3,474.

Share values grew to N1.91 billion against N1.77 billion.

Top Gainers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

PORTPAINT: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.31 kobo, up 6.90 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.61 kobo, up 5.17 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 10 percent

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.73 kobo, down 8.95 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5.20 kobo, down 8.77 percent.

PZ: Closed at N5, down 7.41 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.53, down 7.02 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 69.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was TRANSCORP with a share volume of 36.72 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 16.58 million shares.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 12.57 million, and UCAP with 8.88 million shares.

Stock Market Slips Further Into Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N274.23bn
