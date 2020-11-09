Stock Market Sees Profit of ₦641 billion as Dangote Cement Leads Top Gainers

November 9, 2020 168

At the end of trading on a new week, on Monday, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Market added a capitalization of ₦641 billion which is higher than the ₦144billon added on Friday.

The market recorded an all-share-index of 32,243.05 which is 1,226.91 index higher than what was recorded on Friday 31,016.17.

The value derived on Monday at the close of the market is over ₦2 billion higher than the value recorded on Friday at ₦5,229,083,440.73.

Leading Monday’s top gainers is Dangote Cement, raking in a profit of 6.02% and topping the losers’ list is Conoil suffering a loss of 6.30%.

TOP GAINERS’ LIST

Dangote Cement led Monday’s market opening with ₦174.5 per unit, gaining ₦10.5kobo and raking in a profit of 6.02% at the close of the market.

MTNN is next on the list enjoying a profit of 4.24%. MTNN opened the market selling for ₦144, gaining ₦6.1 and ending with ₦150.1.

WAPCO on Monday saw a profit of 10%, beginning with ₦19.5, enjoying ₦1.95 and closed with ₦21.45.

BUACEMENT began selling at ₦43, ending with ₦44.9, raking in a profit of ₦1.9 and a total percentage of 4.42%.

Guaranty on Monday enjoyed a profit of 5.22%, it started at ₦33.5, enjoying ₦1.75 and closing with ₦35.25.

TOP LOSERS’ LIST

Conoil at the close of the market suffered a loss of 6.30%, opening the market with ₦19.05, loosing -1.2 and ending with ₦17.85 per unit.

NCR sold each unit for ₦2, loosing 0.2 kobo, ending with ₦1.8 and witnessed a total loss of 10%

Next on the list is PZ, losing 3.13%, each unit sold for ₦4.8 at the commencement of the market, losing 0.15 and ended with ₦4.65 per unit.

LearnAfrica sealed its place on the losers’ list with a loss of 8.7%, each unit was sold for ₦1.15 at the opening of the market, losing 0.1kobo and ended with ₦1.05.

Afriprud lost a total percentage of 1.45% on Monday, opening the market with ₦6.2 per unit, ending with ₦6.11, losing 0.09.