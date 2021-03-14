Stock Market Roundup: Week Ends On Bearish Note

March 14, 2021 124

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.675 billion shares worth N23.541 billion in 21,732 deals were traded.

Performance this week fell in contrast to last week’s 2.092 billion shares valued at N29.744 billion.

Deals made by investors also fell from last week’s 24,238.

Topping the chart was the financial sector, leading with 1.20 billion shares with a value of N10.272 billion spread across 12,518 deals.

The sector contributed 71.64 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 43.64 percent to the total value.

Closely following the Financial Services Industry is the Consumer Goods Industry with 110.564 million shares worth N3.57 billion over 3,234 deals.

The Industrial Goods Industry followed with a turnover of 99.76 million shares with a value of N5.32 billion across 1,309 deals.

The top three equities traded include United Bank for Africa Plc., FBN Holdings Plc., and Zenith Bank Plc. – all measured by volume – contributed 524.548 million shares with a value of N5.957 million across 5,346 deals.

All three equities made up 31.32 percent of the total equity turnover, and 25.30 percent value.

The All-SHare Index and Market Capitalisation dropped by 1.74 percent, ending the trading week at 38,648.48 and N20.221 trillion respectively.

The Exchange also noted that 35 equities rose during the trading week which is 14 more than was recorded in the previous week.

Thirty-eight (38) equities declined in price, seventy-one equities lesser than last week’s.

Remaining unchanged were 89 equities, higher than the 77 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

CHAMPION BREW. PLC.: Opened at N1.68 kobo to close at N2.44 kobo, up 45.24 percent.

REGENCY ASSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N0.27 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, up 22.22 percent.

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC.: Opened at N0.20 kobo to close at N0.24 kobo, up 20 percent.

Beta Glass PLC.: Opened at N50 to close at N54, up 8 percent.

MORISON INDUSTRIES PLC.: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.79 kobo, up 19.70 percent.

Top Losers

ETERNA PLC.: Opened at N5.70 kobo to close at N4.62 kobo, down 18.95 percent.

MEYER PLC.: Opened at N0.50 kobo to close at N0.41 kobo, down 18 percent.

AFRICAN ALLIANCE INSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.20 kobo, down 16.67 percent.

UNITED CAPITAL PLC.: Opened at N5.72 kobo to close at N4.80 kobo, down 16.08 percent.

ZENITH BANK PLC.: Opened at N25.30 kobo to close at N21.35 kobo, down 15.61 percent.