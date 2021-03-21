Stock Market Roundup: Unity Bank Leads Equities Table

March 21, 2021 123

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 2.342 billion shares worth N19.272 billion in 20,173 deals were traded.

Performance this week contrasted to last week’s 1.675 billion shares valued at N23.541 billion.

Deals made by investors fell from last week’s 21,732.

Topping the chart was the financial sector, leading with 1.888 billion shares with a value of N12.446 billion spread across 12,019 deals.

The sector contributed 80.60 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 64.58 percent to the total value.

Closely following the Financial Services Industry is the Natural Resources Industry with 201.260 million shares worth N41.295 million over 27 deals.

The Conglomerates Goods Industry followed with a turnover of 62.053 million shares with a value of N65.672 million across 612 deals.

The top three equities traded include Unity Bank Plc., Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., and Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc. – all measured by volume – contributed 1.471 billion shares with a value of N7.114 billion across 2,317 deals.

All three equities made up 62.82 percent of the total equity turnover, and 36.91 percent value.

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.69 percent, ending the trading week at 38,382.39 and N20.082 trillion respectively.

The Exchange also noted that 33 equities rose during the trading week which is 35 less than was recorded in the previous week.

Twenty-five (25) equities declined in price, thirty-eight (38) equities less than last week’s.

Remaining unchanged were 104 equities, higher than the 89 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

ETERNA PLC.: Opened at N4.62 kobo to close at N5.58 kobo, up 20.78 percent.

SFS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST: Opened at N62.40 kobo to close at N68.60 kobo, up 9.94 percent.

NIG FLOUR MILLS PLC.: Opened at N5.65 kobo to close at N6.20 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

UNITY BANK PLC.: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.72 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

SMART PRODUCTS NIGERIA PLC.: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.26 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

Top Losers

NEIMETH INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC.: Opened at N2.09 kobo to close at N1.78 kobo, down 14.83 percent.

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC.: Opened at N5.95 kobo to close at N5.35 kobo, down 10.08 percent.

NCR (NIGERIA) PLC.: Opened at N3.09 kobo to close at N2.79 kobo, down 9.71 percent.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.50 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N1.30 kobo to close at N1.21 kobo, down 6.92 percent.