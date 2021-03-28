Stock Market Roundup: NSE Ends Trading Week On High

March 28, 2021 150

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.530 billion shares worth N21.311 billion in 20,016 deals were traded.

Performance this week contrasted to last week’s 2.342 billion shares valued at N19.272 billion.

Deals made by investors fell from last week’s 20,173.

Topping the chart was the financial sector, leading with 1.096 billion shares with a value of N12.294 billion spread across 11,106 deals.

The sector contributed 71.67 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 57.69 percent to the total value.

Closely following the Financial Services Industry is the Consumer Goods Industry with 177.673 million shares worth N3.577 billion over 3,139 deals.

The Conglomerates Goods Industry followed with a turnover of 99.609 million shares with a value of N216.997 million across 856 deals.

The top three equities traded include Union Bank Plc., Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. – all measured by volume – contributed 687.616 million shares with a value of N9.496 billion across 3,022 deals.

All three equities made up 44.95 percent of the total equity turnover, and 44.56 percent value.

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation increased by 2.17 percent, ending the trading week at 39,216 and N20.518 trillion respectively.

The Exchange also noted that 48 equities rose during the trading week which is 33 less than was recorded in the previous week.

Eighteen (18) equities declined in price, twenty-five (25) equities less than last week’s.

Remaining unchanged were 96 equities, higher than the 104 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

STANBIC IBTC HOLDINGS PLC.: Opened at N40 to close at N52, up 30 percent.

JULIUS BERGER: Opened at N17 to close at N20.55 kobo, up 20.88 percent.

GUINNESS NIG PLC.: Opened at N25.30 kobo to close at N30 kobo, up 18.58 percent.

UACN PLC.: Opened at N7.50 kobo to close at N8.70 kobo, up 16 percent.

JOHN HOLT PLC.: Opened at N0.46 kobo to close at N0.53 kobo, up 15.22 percent.

Top Losers

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC.: Opened at N2.07 kobo to close at N1.75 kobo, down 15.46 percent.

CHAMPION BREW PLC.: Opened at N2.44 kobo to close at N2.12 kobo, down 13.11 percent.

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC.: Opened at N0.49 kobo to close at N0.43 kobo, down 12.24 percent.

JAIZ BANK PLC.: Opened at N0.67 kobo to close at N0.59 kobo, down 11.94 percent.

MRC OIL NIGERIA PLC.: Opened at N13.40 kobo to close at N12.10 kobo, down 9.70 percent.