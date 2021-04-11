Stock Market Roundup: Four-Day Trading Week Ends On Lower Note

April 11, 2021 134

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 887.037 billion shares worth N9.193 billion in 17,837 deals were traded.

Performance this week contrasted to last week’s 1.445 billion shares valued at N19.039 billion.

Deals made by investors rose from last week’s 17,400.

Topping the chart was the financial sector, leading with 607.224 million shares with a value of N6.066 billion spread across 10,125 deals.

The sector contributed 68.46 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 65.99 percent to the total value.

Closely following the Financial Services Industry is the Conglomerates Industry with 112.318 million shares worth N572.831 million over 1,450 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with a turnover of 57.662 million shares with a value of N201.453 million across 1,107 deals.

The top three equities traded include Zenith Bank Plc., Access Bank Plc., and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc., – all measured by volume – contributed 259.248 million shares with a value of N4.818 billion across 4,970 deals.

All three equities made up 29.23 percent of the total equity turnover, and 52.41 percent value.

The All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation increased by 0.13 percent, ending the trading week at 38,866.39 and N20.335 trillion respectively.

The Exchange also noted that 17 equities rose during the trading week which is 42 less than was recorded in the previous week.

Forty (40) equities declined in price, twenty-two (22) equities less than last week’s.

Remaining unchanged were 105 equities, higher than the 98 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

JAPAUL GOLD & VENTURES PLC.: Opened at N0.45 kobo to close at N0.63 kobo, down 40 percent.

CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N0.32 kobo to close at N0.36 kobo, up 12.50 percent.

LINKAGE ASSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N0.72 kobo to close at N0.80 kobo, up 11.11 percent.

THE INITIATES PLC.: Opened at N0.42 kobo to close at N0.46 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

ROYAL EXCHANGE PLC.: Opened at N0.33 kobo to close at N0.36 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Top Losers

GUINNESS NIG PLC.: Opened at N35.90 kobo to close at N29.70 kobo, down 17.27 percent.

STERLING BANK PLC.: Opened at N1.85 kobo to close at N1.56 kobo, down 15.68 percent.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC.: Opened at N0.46 kobo to close at N0.39 kobo, down 15.22 percent.

MRS OIL NIGERIA PLC.: Opened at N12.10 kobo to close at N10.90 kobo, down 9.92 percent.

ALUMINIUM EXTRUSION IND. PLC.: Opened at N8.10 kobo to close at N7.30 kobo, down 9.88 percen