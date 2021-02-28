fbpx
Stock Market Roundup: Financial Services Industry Dominates Gains Chart

February 28, 2021
In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.930 billion shares worth N20.656 billion in 24,687 deals were traded, with institutions in the Financial Services Industry dominating the chart again this week.

Performance this week appreciated, in comparison to last week’s 1.541 billion shares valued at N18.235 billion over 22,752 deals traded.

Gaining an upper hand on the chart, the financial sector drove the stock market with 1.450 billion shares with a value of N15.070 billion spread across 14,236 deals.

The sector contributed 75.11 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 72.96 percent to the total value.

Trailing the Financial Services Industry is the Conglomerates Industry with 154.906 million shares worth N179.673 million over 798 deals.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with a turnover of 111.782 million shares with a value of N2.270 billion across 3,865 deals.

The top three equities traded include Wema Bank Plc, First Bank Holding Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc – all measured by volume – contributed 782.167 million shares with a value of N8.914 billion across 4,624 deals.

All three equities made up 40.52 percent of the total equity turnover, and 43.15 percent value.

The Exchange also noted that 39 equities rose during the trading week which is 16 more than was recorded in the previous week.

Forty-four (33) equities declined in price, 33 equities higher than last week’s.

Remaining unchanged were 99 equities, more than the 90 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

Academy Press Plc: Opened at N0.35 kobo percent to close at N0.41 kobo, up 17.14 percent.

Oando Plc: Opened at N3.07 to close at N3.45 kobo, up 12.38 percent.

UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust: Opened at N5.35 kobo to close at N5.85 kobo, up 9.35 percent.

Chams Plc: Opened at N0.22 percent to close at N0.24 percent, up 9.09 percent.

Royal Exchange Plc: Opened at N0.25 kobo to close at N0.27 kobo, up 8 percent.

Top Losers

Lasaco Assurance Plc: Opened at 1.68 kobo to close at N1.23 kobo, down 26.79 percent.

Africa Prudential Plc: Opened at N7.30 kobo to close at N5.75 kobo, down 21.23 percent.

Sunu Assurance Nigeria Plc: Opened at N0.81 kobo to close at N0.66 kobo, down 18.52 percent.

Champion Brew. Plc: Opened at N2.97 to close at N2.52 kobo, down 15.15 percent.

Niger Insurance Plc: Opened at N0.23 to close at N0.20 kobo, down 13.04 percent.

