Stock Market Roundup: Financial Sector Steers Wheel

February 21, 2021 31

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 1.541 billion shares worth N18.235 billion in 22,752 deals were traded, with institutions in the Financial Services Industry leading the chart.

The week’s performance contrasts last week’s 2.683 billion shares valued at N23.662 billion over 27,844 deals traded.

Gaining an upper hand on the chart, the financial sector drove the stock market with 1.099 billion shares with a value of N11.110 billion spread across 12,544 deals.

The sector contributed 71.35 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 60.92 percent to the total value.

Trailing the Financial Services Industry is the Consumer Goods Industry with 133.156 million shares worth N2.327 billion over 3,941 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with a turnover of 121.143 million shares with a value of N263.219 million across 839 deals.

The top three equities traded include First Bank Holding Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, and Zenith Bank Plc – all measured by volume – contributed 553.512 million shares with a value of N8.931 billion across 5,132 deals.

All three equities made up 35.92 percent of the total equity turnover, and 48.98 percent value.

The Exchange also noted that 39 equities rose during the trading week which is 16 more than was recorded in the previous week.

Thirty-three (33) equities declined in price which is 55 less than reported the week prior.

Remaining unchanged were 90 equities, falling behind the 91 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

Portland Paints: Opened at N2.84 kobo percent to close at N3.25 kobo, up 14.44 percent.

Julius Berger: Opened at N18 to close at N20.30 kobo, up 12.78 percent.

United Capital: Opened at N5.65 kobo to close at N6.35 kobo, up 12.39 percent.

Livestock Feeds Plc: Opened at N2.03 percent to close at N2.24 percent, up 10.34 percent.

Africa Prudential Plc: Opened at N6.64 kobo to close at N7.30 kobo, up 9.94 percent.

Top Losers

Consolidated Hallmark: Opened at N0.46 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, down 28.26 percent.

Royal Exchange Plc: Opened at N0.30 kobo to close t N0.25 kobo, down 16.67 percent.

Vitafoam Nig. Plc: Opened at N9.30 kobo to close at N7.80 kobo, down 16.13 percent.

Stanbic IBTC: Opened at N45 to close at N38.70 kobo, down 14 percent.

UPDC: Opened at N6 to close at N5.35 kobo, down 10.83 percent.