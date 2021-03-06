Stock Market Roundup: Activities On Trading Floor End Week On Better Note Than Last Week

March 6, 2021 258

In the weekly report of the performance of the stock market at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), a total of 2.092 billion shares worth N29.744 billion in 24,238 deals were traded, with institutions in the Financial Services Industry dominating the chart again this week.

Performance this week appreciated, in comparison to last week’s 1.930 billion shares valued at N20.656 billion.

However, deals made by investors fell from last week’s 24,687.

Gaining an upper hand on the chart, the financial sector drove the stock market with 1.633 billion shares with a value of N10.727 billion spread across 13,269 deals.

The sector contributed 78.06 percent to the total equity turnover volume, and 36.06 percent to the total value.

Closely following the Financial Services Industry is the Consumer Goods Industry with 92.009 million shares worth N4.521 billion over 4,168 deals.

The Oil and Gas Industry followed with a turnover of 91.340 million shares with a value of N10.527 billion across 1,471 deals.

The top three equities traded include Wema Bank Plc, Axa Mansard Insurance Plc., and Zenith Bank Plc – all measured by volume – contributed 903.561 million shares with a value of N5.564 million across 4,017 deals.

All three equities made up 43.19 percent of the total equity turnover, and 18.71 percent value.

The Exchange also noted that 14 equities rose during the trading week which is 20 less than was recorded in the previous week.

Seventy-one (71) equities declined in price, Forty-three equities lesser than last week’s.

Remaining unchanged were 77 equities, less than the 99 equities recorded in the previous week.

Top Gainers

Morison: Opened at N0.55 kobo percent to close at N0.66 kobo, up 20 percent.

Skyway Aviation: Opened at N3.04 kobo to close at N3.33 kobo, up 9.54 percent.

Unity Bank Plc.: Opened at N0.67 kobo to close at N0.73 kobo, up 8.96 percent.

Beta Glass Plc.: Opened at N50 to close at N54, up 8 percent.

Lasaco: Opened at N1.23 kobo to close at N1.30 kobo, up 5.69 percent.

Top Losers

Champion Brew. Plc.: Opened at 2.52 kobo to close at N1.68 kobo, down 33.33 percent.

Japaul Gold: Opened at N0.69 kobo to close at N0.49 kobo, down 28.99 percent.

Ardova Plc.: Opened at N18.05 kobo to close at N13.50 kobo, down 25.21 percent.

Oando Plc.: Opened at N3.45 to close at N2.65 kobo, down 23.19 percent.

Nascon: Opened at N16.05 to close at N13, down 19 percent.