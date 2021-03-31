fbpx
Stock Market Returns Into Bear Territory, ASI Drops By 0.5%

March 31, 2021
Trading activities ended on Tuesday negatively, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with ASI dropping by 0.57 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.54 trillion, a slight decline from Monday’s N20.66 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was not spared, falling to 39,267.11, a decline from Monday’s 39,493.37.

The volume of shares saw a fall from Monday’s 522.17 million to 336.12 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,394 against Monday’s 4,566.

Share values fell to N3.26 billion against Monday’s N10.65 billion.

Top Gainers

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.76 kobo to close at N1.93 kobo, up 9.66 percent.

COURTVILLE: Opened at N0.22 kobo to close at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CORNERST: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.6 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Opened at N1.8 kobo to close at N1.95 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

ROYALEX: Opened at N0.26 kobo to close at N0.28 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

Top Losers

REGALINS: Opened at N0.33 kobo to close at N0.3 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

PRESTIGE: Opened at N0.45 kobo to close at N0.41 kobo, down 8.89 percent.

DAARCOMM: Opened at N0.25 kobo to close at N0.23 kobo, down 8 percent.

ETI: Opened at N5.3 kobo to close at N5.05 kobo, down 4.72 percent.

SOVRENINS: Opened at N0.24 kobo to close at N0.23 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBN with 78.88 million shares with a value of N418.139 million traded by investors.

Following was COURTVILLE with a share volume of 43.90 million with a value of N10.53 million.

GUARANTY follows with 28.97 million shares valued at N955.08 million.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 24.90 million worth N560.46 million and TRANSCORP with shares of 22.62 million worth N17.96 million.

Stock Market Returns Into Bear Territory, ASI Drops By 0.5%
