Stock Market Retreats Into Bear Territory, As It Sheds N30bn

The Nigeria stock market closed the trading day in a bearish mood, with investors losing N30 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.78 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.62 trillion against the N19.78 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated to 37,658.26 from 37,954.35.

The volume of shares also rose to 202.71 million from the 167.40 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,630 against 3,256.

Share values saw a appreciated to N2.4 billion against N1.8 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.55 kobo, up 9.93 percent.

FIDSON: Closed at N5.56 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.67 kobo, up 9.87 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.65 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, up 3.45 percent.

Top Losers

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.73 kobo, down 8.47 percent

UBN: Closed at N5.35 kobo, down 7.76 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.42 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N7.60 kobo, down 4.40 percent.

DANGCEM: Closed at N221, down 3.91 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GTCO with 21.17 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 15.65 million.

UCAP follows with 13.71 million shares.

Others are CHAMS with shares of 13.18 million and MBENEFIT with 11.97 million shares.