Stock Market Resumes Bullish Trading Activities

The stock market’s bullish trading resumes on Monday, with market capitalisation appreciating, and the ASI climbing by 0.04 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.57 trillion, an increase from N20.56 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,318.52 from 39,301.82.

The volume of shares, rose to 329.73 million on Monday, from 287.03 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,308 against 3,578 .

Top Gainers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.88 kobo, up 10 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.88 kobo, up 10 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

FIDSON: Closed at N4.80 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.64 kobo, up 8.47 percent.

Top Losers

CONOIL: Closed at N17, down 9.33 percent

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1, down 9.09 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 8 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 92.54 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 23.89 million.

MANSARD follows with 20.04 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 17.11 million and GUARANTY with 16.44 million shares.