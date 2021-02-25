fbpx
Stock Market Remains In Green, Investors Gain N27bn

Stock Market Remains In Green, Investors Gain N27bn

February 25, 2021

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a positive note as the stock market closed with a N27 billion profit.

Activities at the NSE closed the trading day with a market capitalisation of N21.043 trillion, higher than Tuesday’s N21.014 trillion.

The number of sales at the stock exchange rose from Tuesday’s 337.95 million shares to 469.56 million shares.

High market trading led to a boost of the All-Share Index to close the stock market at 40,221.30.

Tuesday’s ASI stood at 40,164.86, indicating a 0.14 rise between the previous trading day and Wednesday.

Investors traded in deals on Wednesday that totalled 5,470, up from Tuesday’s 5,232.

Share value saw a jump from Tuesday’s N3.84 billion to N7.08 billion on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

Oando: Opened at N3.18 kobo percent to close at N3.41 kobo, up 10 percent.

ABC Transport: Opened at N0.32 to close at N0.35 kobo, up 9.38 percent.

Japaul Gold: Opened at N0.65 kobo to close at N0.71, up 9.23 percent.

Royal Exchange: Opened at N0.23 percent to close at N0.25 percent, up 8.70 percent.

Academy: Opened at N0.38 kobo to close at N0.41 kobo, up 7.89 percent.

Top Losers

LASACO: Opened at N1.37 kobo to close at N1.24 kobo, down 9.49 percent.

Chi Plc: Opened at N0.36 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

Cornerstone: Opened at N0.64 kobo to close at N0.59 kobo, down 7.81 percent.

Flourmill: Opened at N31 kobo to close at N28.85 kobo, down 6.94 percent.

WAPIC: Opened at N0.58 to close at N0.54 kobo, down 6.90 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Zenith Bank with 154.62 million shares with a value of N4.09 billion traded by investors.

Following was GTBank with a share volume of 48.79 million with a value of N1.52 billion.

First Bank follows with 25.27 million shares valued at N185.62 million.

