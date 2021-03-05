fbpx
Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn

March 5, 2021088
Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a negative note as investors lost N82.4 billion.

Stock equity capitalisation ended the trading day at N20.59 trillion from Wednesday’s N20.67 trillion.

The number of shares at the stock exchange rose from Wednesday’s 244.34 million shares to 493.17 million shares.

Despite the high market trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) recorded a loss, as it closed at 39,364.67, representing a 0.40 percent decline.

The previous day’s ASI closed at a higher figure of 39,522.06.

Investors traded in deals on Wednesday that totalled 5,486, up from Wednesday’s 4,714.

Share value rose from Wednesday’s N4.12 billion to N4.72 billion on Thursday.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: FG To Provide 10 ICU Beds To All States – Health Minister

Top Gainers

UPL: Opened at N1.11 kobo percent to close at N1.22 kobo, up 9.91 percent.

Morison: Opened at N0.55 to close at N0.6 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Cap Plc: Opened at N19 kobo to close at N20, up 5.26 percent.

Wapco: Opened at N19.5 percent to close at N20.2 percent, up 3.59 percent.

Livestock: Opened at N2.21 kobo to close at N2.28 kobo, up 3.17 percent.

Top Losers

Fidson: Opened at N4.9 kobo to close at N4.41 kobo, down 10 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N7.02 kobo to close at N6.32 kobo, down 9.97 percent.

Enamelware: Opened at N22.1 kobo to close at N19.9 kobo, down 9.95 percent.

NEM: Opened at N1.91 kobo to close at 1.72 kobo, down 9.95 percent.

NCR: Opened at N3.43 to close at N3.09 kobo, down 9.91 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Universal Insurance with 83.26 million shares with a value of N16.6 million traded by investors.

Following was Zenith Bank with a share volume of 38.64 million with a value of N983.25 million.

First Bank follows with 31.25 million shares valued at N216.71 million.

Others are UBA with shares of 26.78 million worth 211.57 and Access Bank with shares of 21.58 million worth N168.09 million.

About Author

Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

December 2, 2013039

Capital Inflows into Nigeria, Others Hit $48 billion

Analysts have recorded that capital inflows into Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries, have grown from $13.2bn in 2003 to $48.3 billion in 2012, giving room for investors’ demand to s
Read More
September 23, 2015044

Ernst & Young Posts $28.7billion in Global Revenue for First Half 2015

Ernst & Young has reported combined global revenues of $28.7billion for its financial year ended 30 June 2015. This represents an 11.6 per cent rise over financial year (FY) 2014 revenues in local
Read More
April 15, 2015769

Market Activities Take Sour Turn As Index Slides By 0.41%

The Nigerian bourse  drifted towards the negative trajectory on Tuesday, April 14, as profit-taking activities slowed down the market. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.