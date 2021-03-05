Stock Market Remains In Bear Territory, As Investors Lose N82.4bn

March 5, 2021 88

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange closed on a negative note as investors lost N82.4 billion.

Stock equity capitalisation ended the trading day at N20.59 trillion from Wednesday’s N20.67 trillion.

The number of shares at the stock exchange rose from Wednesday’s 244.34 million shares to 493.17 million shares.

Despite the high market trading, the All-Share Index (ASI) recorded a loss, as it closed at 39,364.67, representing a 0.40 percent decline.

The previous day’s ASI closed at a higher figure of 39,522.06.

Investors traded in deals on Wednesday that totalled 5,486, up from Wednesday’s 4,714.

Share value rose from Wednesday’s N4.12 billion to N4.72 billion on Thursday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Opened at N1.11 kobo percent to close at N1.22 kobo, up 9.91 percent.

Morison: Opened at N0.55 to close at N0.6 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Cap Plc: Opened at N19 kobo to close at N20, up 5.26 percent.

Wapco: Opened at N19.5 percent to close at N20.2 percent, up 3.59 percent.

Livestock: Opened at N2.21 kobo to close at N2.28 kobo, up 3.17 percent.

Top Losers

Fidson: Opened at N4.9 kobo to close at N4.41 kobo, down 10 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N7.02 kobo to close at N6.32 kobo, down 9.97 percent.

Enamelware: Opened at N22.1 kobo to close at N19.9 kobo, down 9.95 percent.

NEM: Opened at N1.91 kobo to close at 1.72 kobo, down 9.95 percent.

NCR: Opened at N3.43 to close at N3.09 kobo, down 9.91 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Universal Insurance with 83.26 million shares with a value of N16.6 million traded by investors.

Following was Zenith Bank with a share volume of 38.64 million with a value of N983.25 million.

First Bank follows with 31.25 million shares valued at N216.71 million.

Others are UBA with shares of 26.78 million worth 211.57 and Access Bank with shares of 21.58 million worth N168.09 million.