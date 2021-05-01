fbpx
Stock Market Remains Bullish, As First Bank Leads Trading Chart

May 1, 2021
The stock market ends the week in a bullish run, with market capitalisation appreciating, and the ASI climbing by 0.95 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.84 trillion, an increase from N20.65 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,834.42 from 39,461.20.

The volume of shares, rose to 328.38 million on Friday, from 270.68 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,388 against 3,547.

Share value grew to N3.10 billion against N2.03 billion.

Top Gainers

REGALINS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.53 kobo, up 8.16 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.42 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

BUACEMENT: Closed at N77.90 kobo, up 7.15 percent.

Top Losers

NCR: Closed at N2.27 kobo, down 9.92 percent

VANLEER: Closed at N6.05 kobo, down 9.70 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.16 kobo, down 9.38 percent.

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 9.23 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.62 kobo, down 8.82 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 95.28 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 44.33 million.

UBA follows with 22.15 million shares.

Others are HONYFLOUR with shares of 18.23 million and ZENITHBANK with 15.61 million shares.

