Stock Market Records Post-Easter Loss, As ASI Drops By 0.39%

April 7, 2021062
Trading activities ended on Tuesday on a negative note, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI dropping by 0.39 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.37 trillion, a decline from N20.45 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,766.61, a decline from 38,916.74.

The volume of shares dropped from 239.42 million to 224.59 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,675 against 4,450.

Share values depreciated to N2.14 billion against N2.31 billion.

Top Gainers

ETERNA: Opened at N5.45 kobo to close at N5.99 kobo, up 9.91 percent.

LINKASSURE: Opened at N0.72 kobo to close at N0.79 kobo, up 9.72 percent.

ROYALEX: Opened at N0.33 kobo to close at N0.36 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Opened at N0.45 kobo to close at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

FCMB: Opened at N2.83 kobo to close at N2.96 kobo, up 4.59 percent.

Top Losers

MRS: Opened at N12.1 kobo to close at N10.9 kobo, down 9.92 percent

ALEX: Opened at N8.1 kobo to close at N7.3 kobo, down 9.88 percent.

CHIPLC: Opened at N0.32 kobo to close at N0.29 kobo, down 9.38 percent.

STERLINBANK: Opened at N1.85 kobo to close at N1.69 kobo, down 8.65 percent.

GUINNESS: Opened at N35.9 kobo to close at N33, down 8.08 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UACN with 34.04 million shares with a value of N337.60 million traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 26.34 million with a value of N214.93 million.

FBNH follows with 18.93 million shares valued at N137.43 million.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 16.58 million worth N364.33 million and FIDELITYBK with shares of 15.30 million worth N39.15 million.

