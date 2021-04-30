fbpx
Stock Market Rebounds Into Bull Territory, As ASI Grows By 1.75%

April 30, 20210105
The stock market bounced back into the green zone on Thursday, with market capitalisation appreciating, and the ASI climbing by 1.75 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.65 trillion, an increase from N20.29 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,461.20 from 38,781.48.

The volume of shares, rose to 270.68 million on Thursday, from 259.51 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,547 against 3,897.

Share value grew to N2.03 billion against N1.91 billion.

Top Gainers

JBERGER: Closed at N20.90 kobo, up 10 percent.

FIDSON: Closed at N5.28 kobo, up 10 percent.

EKOCORP: Closed at N5.90 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.36 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N2.29 kobo, down 9.84 percent

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.37 kobo, down 7.50 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N6.90 kobo, down 6.76 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 3.85 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.28 kobo, down 3.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 51.52 million shares traded by investors.

Following was TRANSCORP with a share volume of 42.46 million.

EKOCORP follows with 20 million shares.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 18.01 million and ACCESS with 16.69 million shares.

