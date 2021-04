Stock Market Rebounds, As Investors Gain N20bn

April 9, 2021 54

Trading activities ended on Thursday in the green zone, as the stock market capitalisation appreciated, with ASI rising by 0.07 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.30 trillion, up from the previous day’s N20.28 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,799.83, from Wednesday’s 38,744.03.

The volume of shares saw a decrease from Wednesday’s 356.46 million to 145.33 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,525 against Wednesday’s 6,130.

Share values dropped to N1.57 billion against yesterday’s N4.19 billion.

Top Gainers

CHIPLC: Opened at N0.31 kobo to close at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Opened at N0.53 kobo to close at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

OANDO: Opened at N3.1 kobo to close at N3.26 kobo, up 5.16 percent.

AIICO: Opened at N1.2 kobo to close at N1.26 kobo, up 5 percent.

ZENITHBANK: Opened at N21 to close at N21.8 kobo, up 3.81 percent.

Top Losers

ROYALEX: Opened at N0.39 kobo to close at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent

JAIZBANK: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.62 kobo, down 6.06 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Opened at N1.19 kobo to close at N1.13 kobo, down 5.04 percent.

LINKASSURE: Opened at N0.84 kobo to close at N0.8 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

DAARCOMM: Opened at N0.21 kobo to close at N0.2 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 21.85 million shares with a value of N157.17 million traded by investors.

Following was GUARANTY with a share volume of 20.50 million with a value of N589.17 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 17.58 million shares valued at N379.87 million.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 8.59 million worth N68.88 million and JAPAULGOLD with shares of 7.58 million worth N4.33 million.