Stock Market Opens Week Positively, As Investors Gain N60bn

Stock market trading on the exchange floor started the week on a high note, as investors gained N60 billion while the All-Share Index rose by 0.29 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.49 trillion, an appreciation from N20.43 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,312.74 from 39,198.75.

The volume of shares rose to 324.18 million from 238.93 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,867 against 3,947.

Share values appreciated to N3.28 billion against N2.95 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

REGALINS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.90 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.75 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.40 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

Top Losers

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 8.33 percent

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.56 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.71 kobo, down 6.04 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N29.50 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ETRANZACT with 72.17 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 44 million.

ACCESS follows with 22.97 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 16.58 million, and MANSARD with 16.42 million shares.