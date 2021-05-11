fbpx
Stock Market Opens Week Positively, As Investors Gain N60bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Opens Week Positively, As Investors Gain N60bn

May 11, 20210113
Stock Market Opens Week Positively, As Investors Gain N60bn

Stock market trading on the exchange floor started the week on a high note, as investors gained N60 billion while the All-Share Index rose by 0.29 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.49 trillion, an appreciation from N20.43 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,312.74 from 39,198.75.

The volume of shares rose to 324.18 million from 238.93 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,867 against 3,947.

Share values appreciated to N3.28 billion against N2.95 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

REGALINS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.90 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.75 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.40 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

READ ALSO: SEC To License Brokers Offering Foreign Stocks

Top Losers

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 8.33 percent

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.56 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.71 kobo, down 6.04 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N29.50 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ETRANZACT with 72.17 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 44 million.

ACCESS follows with 22.97 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 16.58 million, and MANSARD with 16.42 million shares.

About Author

Stock Market Opens Week Positively, As Investors Gain N60bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 15, 2014083

Elumelu Stresses On Increased Partnership For Africa’s Development

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu, has harped on the need for strategic partnership between Africa and the United States. He made this known at t
Read More
Bulls Crush Trading Activities, As Stock Market Records Gains BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER
April 20, 20210359

Bulls Crush Trading Activities, As Stock Market Records Gains

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Trading activities ended positively on Monday, as the stock market capitalisation appreciated, with the ASI climbing by 0.10 percent. The equity capitalisat
Read More
November 6, 2014081

Minister Calls For Creation Of Digital Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Communications Technology, Dr. Omobola Johnson has disclosed that the sufficient availability of broadband across Nigeria, would facilitate
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.