Stock Market: Market Sentiment Improves, As Investors Gain N20bn

June 30, 2021096
Investors gained N20 billion at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.15 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.62 trillion against the N19.59 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 37,640.75 from 37,585.25.

The volume of shares also climbed to 229 million from the 163.50 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,678 against 3,562.

Share values depreciated to N2.7 billion against N3.4 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.77 kobo, up 10 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.21 kobo, up 10 percent.

CADBURY: Closed at N8.55 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.62 kobo, up 9.46 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.63 kobo, up 8.62 percent.

Top Losers

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 5.17 percent

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 3.64 percent.

PZ: Closed at N5.65 kobo, down 3.42 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N29.05 kobo, down 2.52 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FCMB with 40.70 million shares traded by investors.

Following was CUSTODIAN with a share volume of 15.81 million.

GTCO follows with 13.42 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 11.14 million and JAIZBANK with 10.68 million shares.

