Stock Market: Market Capitalisation Shrinks By 0.5%, As Investors Part With N10bn

Investors lost N10 billion at the end of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Thursday, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.75 trillion against the N19.76 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 37,898.56 from 37,907.28.

The volume of shares also climbed to 205.45 million from the 213.70 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,563 against 3,522 the previous day.

Share values depreciated to N2.73 billion against N3.23 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.77 kobo, up 10 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.46 kobo, up 9.77 percent.

CWG: Closed at N1,26 kobo, up 9.57 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.69 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.15 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

Top Losers

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 9.84 percent

OANDO: Closed at N3.01 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 6.98 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 6.52 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 3.57 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GTCO with 41.83 million shares traded by investors.

Following was MBENEFIT with a share volume of 14.67 million.

WEMABANK follows with 13.18 million shares.

Others are COURTVILLE with shares of 12.11 million and ZENITHBANK with 9.82 million shares.