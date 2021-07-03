Stock Market: Market Cap Ends Week With Over N160bn Increase

July 3, 2021 62

The trading week ended on a high note, with equity capitalisation recording over N160 billion increase at the stock market, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.83 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.91 trillion against the N19.75 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,212.01 from 37,898.56.

The volume of shares also climbed to 209.19 million from the 205.45 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,240 against 3,563 the previous day.

Share values depreciated to N2.014 billion against N2.73 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

NASCON: Closed at N15.75 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.60 kobo, up 9.59 percent.

BERGER: Closed at N9.20 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.35 kobo, up 9.38 percent.

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.84 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Top Losers

UPL: Closed at N1.52 kobo, down 8.98 percent

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.85 kobo, down 7.61 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3.10 kobo, down 7.46 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.48 kobo, down 6.33 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.31 kobo, down 6.06 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 36.07 million shares traded by investors.

Following was COURTVILLE with a share volume of 20.80 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 19.11 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 18.36 million and ZENITHBANK with 17.91 million shares.