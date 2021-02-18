fbpx
Stock Market Maintains Downward slope, Investors Lose N20 Billion

February 18, 2021039
The stock market has recorded another loss at the trading floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday.

Investors parted with N20 billion, while the equity capitalisation closed at N21.16 trillion, a drop from Tuesday’s N21.18 trillion.

The All-Share Index declined by 29.03 basis points, ending Wednesday’s trading at 40,465.32 ASI, falling a few figures below the 40,494.35 recorded on Wednesday.

Shares traded on the floor of the NSE on Tuesday dropped from Tuesday’s 356.43 million shares to 244.20 recorded on Tuesday.

The value of shares dropped from N5.76 billion to N2.65 billion.

Top Gainers

The following are the top 5 top gainers at the close of trading at the NSE:

Julius Berger: opened with N18.5 kobo, closed at N20.3 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

Living Trust: opened with N0.62 kobo, closed at N0.68, up 9.68 percent.

Honeywell Flour: opened with N1.25 kobo, closed at N1.37 kobo, up 9.60 percent.

Cornerstone: opened with N0.54 kobo, closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

UPD Credit: opened with N5.4 kobo, closed at N5.8 kobo, up 7.41 percent.

Top Losers

Topping the losers’ list is Betaglas, opening the trading day with N55.4 kobo, to close at N50, down 9.75 percent. Others are:

Japaul Gold: opened with N0.79 kobo, to close at N0.72 kobo, down 8.86 percent.

Fidson: opened with N5.85 kobo, to close at N5.35 kobo, down 8.55 percent.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance: opened with N0.38 kobo, to close at N0.35 kobo, down 7.89 percent.

Vitafoam: opened with N8.6 kobo, to close at N7.95 kobo, down 7.56 percent.

The most-active stock during the day’s trading was First Bank, as N52.31 million shares were traded by investors.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

