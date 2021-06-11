fbpx
Stock Market Maintains Bullish Streak

June 11, 2021
The Nigerian Stock Market ended the trading day positively, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.10 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.43 trillion, from N20.41 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,210.1 from 39,170.95 .

The volume of shares fell further to 158.36 million from the 181.52 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,330 against 3,217.

Share values dropped to N2.23 billion against N3.9 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

PZ: Closed at N6, up 7.14 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.20 kobo, up 5 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N12.70 kobo, up 4.96 percent.

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.13 kobo, down 9.60 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.71 kobo, down 8.97 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.37 kobo, down 7.50 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 6.78 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 6.52 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 27.32 million shares traded by investors.

Following was STERLINBANK with a share volume of 22.02 million.

UBA follows with 21.68 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 9.15 million, and CHAMS with 8.32 million shares.

