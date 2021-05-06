Stock Market: Losses Recorded At End Of Trading Activities, As ASI Dips By 0.92%

May 6, 2021 57

Stock market trading on the exchange floor ended in a loss, with the All-Share Index dipping by 0.92 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.63 trillion, a decline from N20.83 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,433.81, a decline from 39,801.78.

The volume of shares fell to 349.55 million from 426.50 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,554 against 5,616.

Share values depreciated to N3.50 billion against N4.65 billion.

Top Gainers

LASACO: Closed at N1.71 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.92 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.60 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.32 kobo, up 6.67 percent.

Top Losers

STANBIC: Closed at N45, down 10 percent

CWG: Closed at N2.07 kobo, down 9.61 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N12.30 kobo, down 8.21 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 8 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5.30 kobo, down 7.02 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 71.28 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 40.87 million.

EKOCORP follows with 40 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 25.02 million, and UBA with 18.04 million shares.