Stock Market Losing Momentum Continues

February 9, 2021040
On Monday, the Nigerian stock market maintained its losing momentum, as it has continued to fall for six trading sessions.

The All-Share Index (ASI) saw a drop of 0.34 percent to close at 41,564.31 from Friday’s 41,709.09.

Market capitalisation declined by N80 billion, dropping from Friday’s N21.82 trillion to N21.74 trillion.

Top Gainers

Leading the 23 top gainers at the NSE on Monday was McNichold Plc, with a share rise of 9.59 percent to close at N0.80.

Following closely was UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust with a 9.09 percent share increase to close at N6.00.

Other gainers are Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc with an 8.33 share gain to close at N0.26.

Fidson Healthcare Plc rose by 8.30 percent to close at N6.00.

Next on the top gainers’ list was Africa Prudential Plc with an 8.21 percent share growth to close at N725 per share.

Top Losers

On the other end of the stock market spectrum, the sixteen companies recorded losses.

Leading the losers’ chart was Champion Breweries Plc with a drop in its share price by 9.75 percent to close at N2.50 per share.

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc followed with a 9.73 percent drop in share price to end the trading day with N5.10 per share.

Jaiz Bank Plc saw a share depreciation of 9.72 percent to close at N0.65 per share.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc dropped by 9.23 percent, closing at N0.59 per share.

While at the bottom of the top losers list was R.T. Briscoe Nigeria Plc with a share drop of 9.09 percent to close at N0.20.

