Stock Market: Investors Lose N190bn At End Of Trading Day

May 7, 2021060
Stock market trading on the exchange floor ended in a loss, as investors parted ways with N190 billion while the All-Share Index dipped by 0.81 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.47 trillion, a decline from N20.63 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,114.73, a decline from 39,433.81.

The volume of shares increased to 403.51 million from 349.55 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,342 against 4,554.

Share values appreciated to N4.80 billion against N3.50 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

CONOIL: Closed at N18.70 kobo, up 10 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 10 percent.

SEPLAT: Closed at N604.40 kobo, up 9.99 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.63 kobo, up 8.62 percent.

ACCESS: Closed at N0.32 kobo, up 5.19 percent.

Top Losers

BOCGAS: Closed at N12.25 kobo, down 9.99 percent

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.73 kobo, down 9.90 percent.

SCOA: Closed at N2.15 kobo, down 9.66 percent.

REDSTAREX: Closed at N3.11 kobo, down 9.59 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.29 kobo, down 9.38 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 105.86 million shares traded by investors.

Following was NEM with a share volume of 38.67 million.

FBNH follows with 35.40 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 29.43 million, and FIDELITYBK with 22.31 million shares.

